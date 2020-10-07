https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/520116-white-house-security-official-reported-to-be-gravely-ill-with-covid

A White House security official is reportedly “gravely ill” after contracting COVID-19 in September, Bloomberg reports.

The publication identified the official as Crede Bailey, who heads the White House’s security office. He has reportedly been receiving hospital care since September.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

According to Bloomberg, which cited four sources familiar with official’s condition, Bailey grew sick before the Rose Garden event held on Sept. 26, in which President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Since that event, more than 10 attendees — including the president, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpDemocratic Rep. Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19 Biden: ‘We shouldn’t have’ second debate if Trump still has COVID-19 Overnight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash MORE and adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate Fourth White House press aide tests positive for COVID-19 MORE — have tested positive for the disease. However, the White House is not contact tracing attendees of the event, according to a report from The New York Times, which cited an unnamed White House official for its coverage earlier this week.

The Trump administration has been coming under increased scrutiny in recent days for its protocols to counter the spread of the coronavirus as the number cases of White House staff contracting the illness continue to climb.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller Stephen MillerStephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19 Pence ordered the closure of US borders against CDC’s wishes: report Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE became one of the president’s latest aides to test positive for COVID-19 this week. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also contracted the illness, in addition to several others in the White House press department.

White House adviser Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19 Military officers quarantined as top Coast Guard official tests positive for COVID-19 MORE was also confirmed to have positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, shortly before it was discovered the president and the first lady had also been diagnosed with the disease.

