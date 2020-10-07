https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wisconsin-braces-night-violent-black-lives-matter-riots-black-officer-cleared-shooting-death-alvin-cole/

On Wednesday Wisconsin ” DA John T. Chisholm announced that Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not be charged in the shooting death of teen Alvin Cole.

Police say Cole fired at officers before he was shot dead.

BREAKING: Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not be charged in the fatal shooting of teenager Alvin Cole https://t.co/RlD1YGhcjN — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) October 7, 2020

According to TMJ4:

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not be charged in the fatal shooting of teenager Alvin Cole, the Milwaukee County District Attorney announced Wednesday. “I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah. With this I conclude my criminal review of the matter,” DA John T. Chisholm said in a statement Wednesday. Mensah shot and killed Cole on Feb. 2 outside of Mayfair Mall. Police said the 17-year-old had fired at officers first before being shot. A report from former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic, who was selected to be an independent investigator found, however, that “Cole did not fire at Officer Mensah or any other officer. Cole shot himself in the arm while running away from the officers.”

Wisconsin officials are expecting the worst tonight.

The protesters are marching in Wauwatosa.

Protesters have a car parade marching with them tonight.

That appears to be a new tactic in their organized destruction of American cities.

Many protesters made it off the highway without arrest, a march is now taking place through Milwaukee, with a car caravan to support #MilwaukeeProtests #AlvinCole #Wauwatosa #JosephMensah #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/JVDlcr6XZk — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 7, 2020

