Women on social media cheered on Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE (D-Calif.) over a viral exchange with Vice President Pence during their vice presidential debate Wednesday night.

Harris twice interjected “I’m speaking,” when interrupted by Pence, with clips of the moments being widely shared online and appearing to resonate with many of the women who were watching.

“I’m speaking. I’M speaking.” I hope every little girl heard that. #VPDebate — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 8, 2020

“I’m speaking.” This should be a 101 taught to all young girls. Nobody taught us this in the ’80s. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 8, 2020

The moderator verbally admits Pence has had more time than @KamalaHarris but still gives him more time. This is the story of Black women in a nutshell. #VPDebate — Anne Charity Hudley (@ACharityHudley) October 8, 2020

Some weren’t so keen on the moment, however, with conservatives saying it was “obnoxious.”

The “I’m speaking, *I’m* speaking” thing worked at first. Now it’s getting old. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Omg this “I’m speaking, ‘kay?” is sooooooo cringe. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 8, 2020

This whole “I’m speaking” is obnoxious. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 8, 2020

