https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/520131-women-cheer-on-harris-im-speaking-moment-i-hope-every-little

Women on social media cheered on Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE (D-Calif.) over a viral exchange with Vice President Pence during their vice presidential debate Wednesday night.

Harris twice interjected “I’m speaking,” when interrupted by Pence, with clips of the moments being widely shared online and appearing to resonate with many of the women who were watching.

Some weren’t so keen on the moment, however, with conservatives saying it was “obnoxious.”

