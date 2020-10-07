https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/womens-magazines-head-high-heels-kamala-harris/

(NEWS BUSTERS) – As the vice-presidential debate approaches, the Democrats can count on the “women’s magazines” to be completely in the tank for Kamala Harris. Twitter touted on Tuesday that ELLE has a new cover story by Ashley C. Ford. The online headline is “Kamala Harris Is Fueled By Optimism: The woman who could be vice president on the fight for justice and freedom she’s been waging since birth.”

A similar article appeared in the October edition of Vogue, although Lizzo is on the cover. The cover does carry the words “MVP: Why Kamala Harris is history in the making.” On page 76, the headline is “THE NEW AGE: Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is a symbol of hope and healing for millions of Americans. Tracy K. Smith meditates on why Harris feels like history in the making.”

