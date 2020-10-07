https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-katie-hills-former-staffers-hack-old-twitter-account-blast-metoo-perp/

Former staffers for disgraced Democrat Congresswoman Katie Hill took over her old government Twitter account late Tuesday night.

Hill’s former employees used the account to react to the news of a Hollywood biopic based on her memoir “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality”, which she is a producer on. She is set to be played by Elizabeth Moss.

Hill resigned from office in October 2019, following her “throuple” scandal in which she was accused of sexually taking advantage of her female employee.

In a series of tweets, the former staff wrote, “Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks – including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse , & @michaelseitzman – regarding today’s announcement.Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks – including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse , & @michaelseitzman – regarding today’s announcement.”

“This is an incredibly sensitive situation. We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story – our story – is also one of workplace abuse and harassment,” the tweets continued. “Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss. No one should have to put themselves in harm’s way for the public to understand a simple truth: Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments.”

The staff continued on to say that “Katie Hill was never investigated by the House Ethics Committee, nor has she been held accountable by anyone other than herself. We encourage everyone to reflect deeply before taking her word at face value.”

“Katie took advantage of her subordinates. She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics,” the thread continued. “Workplace abuse and harassment can take many different forms, but one thing is certain: it is never okay, even if your boss is a woman and/or a survivor. Believe us when we say: it’s not only about who starts it, it’s also about who ends it. And, while Katie is certainly the survivor of abuse, we are not confident that she sufficiently acted to end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior.”

It concluded by saying, “Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress. #TimesUp #MeToo.”

Hill responded to the tweets from her old account with a post from her personal account. She wrote, “Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter.”

Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 7, 2020

The tweets were still live on Wednesday morning.

