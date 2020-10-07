https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/07/yamiche-alcindor-left-out-one-important-detail-when-she-tweeted-mark-meadows-was-not-wearing-a-mask-can-you-spot-her-mistake/

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor called out White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for speaking to reporters this morning without a mask:

But she left out the important detail that he was wearing a mask and he told reporters to back up before he took it off to speak with them. Here’s video proof:

What a fraud she is. This changes the entire tone of her tweet:

And the problem with her spin is that blue-checks are now sharing it as if it were true:

She really needs to delete that tweet before this gets out of hand.

