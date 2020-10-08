https://www.theblaze.com/news/child-dies-hot-car-break-window

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Sidney Deal after his 1-year-old daughter, Sayah, died in a hot car Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.

According to reports, Deal “couldn’t afford to damage his new car.”

What are the details?

Deal called the police Monday after he locked his keys inside his vehicle at his Las Vegas-area home.

His keys weren’t the only thing of importance locked up inside — his 1-year-old daughter was, too.

When police arrived on the scene, the officers offered to break the window or to call a locksmith or tow truck.

Deal declined and said that he was going to call his brother, instead.

Special Victims Unit Lt. David Valenta told the Las Vegas Sun that it was unclear if the air conditioner inside Deal’s vehicle was running. Police did note that the child had been subjected to a “high heat environment” for about one hour.

Several minutes passed by, and by that time, Sayah — who reportedly had been in the car for more than an hour by this point — had fallen unresponsive, and officers were forced to break the window in order to extricate her from the hot vehicle.

The child died at the scene. The cause of death is pending, according to reports.

The Las Vegas Sun noted that the child’s body had already gone into rigor mortis.

Authorities said they arrested Deal and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm.

Deal was set to appear before a court on Tuesday, but he declined, citing medical issues.

On Thursday, KVVU-TV reported that Deal is “out of custody” after having reportedly posted a $20,000 bond.

According to KVVU-TV, detectives spoke to Deal’s brother, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, who told them that he received a phone call from his brother about locking his keys — and his daughter — inside the car.

Deal’s brother said that he was told the air conditioning was running in the vehicle and that he rushed to his brother’s home, where he immediately offered to break the window, according to authorities.

Deal then reportedly stopped his brother, saying that he didn’t have enough money to fix a broken car window. Instead, investigators said, Deal directed his brother to phone their mother to have her insurance company send a locksmith to his home.

Investigators also spoke with Deal’s girlfriend, who told police that she also called the insurance company on his behalf to get a price for a tow truck.

Deal reportedly didn’t want to pay for a tow truck and declined his girlfriend’s assistance.

The station reported that Deal told police his daughter “walked from the back seat to the front and after a few minutes, laid down on the floorboard of the backseat.”

Deal reportedly said he believed she fell asleep.

