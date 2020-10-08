https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7f7dd04eb99611d5f06ec2
ANDREW PIERCE: He is one of the most powerful and popular figures in the Government, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak chose not to attend the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday….
During a press conference Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear blasted an impatient driver filmed honking at a school bus as children lined up to have their temperatures checked as a ‘jerk’….
The U.S. attorney investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe is seeking grand jury testimony from a group of computer scientists behind a since-debunked allegation that Donald Trump’s real es…
A federal appeals court in Wisconsin upheld voting restrictions that may lead to many voters’ mail-in ballots being tossed out by elections officials–and the lone dissenting judge on the three-judge …
Attorneys for Gregory and Travis McMichael sought to defend their clients in a new episode of 48 Hours airing on Saturday as the men remain jailed on charges for Arbery’s February 23 killing….