A man from Kentucky is set to face charges in November.

John Pennington was traveling from Alaska to the lower 48 in the United States. He has now been charged with violating Canada’s Quarantine Act with accusations that he failed to follow Coronavirus public safety rules while in Banff.

If he’s found guilty, he could be fined up to $750,000 or sentenced to six months in jail.

