https://www.theepochtimes.com/6-charged-in-alleged-plot-to-kidnap-michigan-governor_3531475.html

The FBI broke up a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, federal and state authorities said.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge told reporters on Thursday that the six men who were arrested and charged “conspired to kidnap the governor from her vacation home in the Western District of Michigan before the November election.”

FBI special agent Richard Trask II wrote in an affidavit that agents became aware early this year that a group of people were discussing violently overthrowing certain government and law enforcement components. The group included Ty Garbin, Adam Fox, and Barry Croft, residents of Michigan and Delaware, respectively.

Fox and Croft connected online and agreed to join forces to unite in violent action against multiple state governments they thought were violating the U.S. Constitution, according to the affidavit.

The men and approximately 13 others gathered in Dublin, Ohio, on June 6, for a meeting. A confidential human source, or a spy for the FBI, was present.

The group allegedly discussed creating a new society and ways to bring it forth, some peaceful and some not.

“At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” a Democrat, Trask wrote. Several members discussed “murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor.”

Deciding they needed more personnel, Fox reached out to a Michigan militia group that was already known to the FBI because they were trying to get addresses of local law enforcement officers. At the time, a group of members interviewed by the FBI said they were concerned about the group’s plans and agreed to become a spy.

Fox, coordinating with Croft, met with members of the group during the month of June. During a June 18 meeting, according to audio recorded by the second human informant, Fox told Garbin and the spy that he planned to attack the State Capitol in Lansing and wanted help from the militia.

During a phone call four days prior, Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol and take hostages, including Whitmer. Fox said they would try her for treason and planned to execute her before the Nov. 3 elections.

Later that month, Fox and his girlfriend, and two other men who were charged in the plot—Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta, both of Michigan—along with the human informant, attended a training exercise in Munith, Michigan, at the home of a militia member.

Franks left after the training. Other people were told to leave if they weren’t willing to participate in attacks against the government and in kidnapping politicians. They did not leave.

Other trainings took place, which included discussions of how to execute violence against the government and politicians. The plan later changed to target Whitmer’s summer residence, with Fox describing it as a “Snatch and grab, man.” Individuals conducted surveillance of the vacation home and looked at areas where they could set an explosive along the way.

They planned to take her to a secure location in Wisconsin for the “trial.”

Multiple search warrants were executed as part of the probe into the plot, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told reporters at the Oct. 8 press conference.

“Our efforts uncovered elaborate plans to endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, government officials, and the broader public,” she said.

The other man charged was identified as Daniel Harris of Michigan.

Another seven individuals linked to the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, face terrorism charges, Nessel announced.

Contact information for the group couldn’t be found.

Whitmer planned a press conference later in the day to address the charges.

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, said in a statement that “a threat against our Governor is a threat against us all.”

“We condemn those who plotted against her and our government. They are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions,” he added. “They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

