Sorry Dude it’s more damaging to the CCP and those who, like Biden/Harris, support the Communist regime.

Take yourself through this little exercise and ask yourself this, “Before the Cornavirus (which has been proven time and time again to have come from Communist China) was your life better than it was…(fill in Regans questions here)?”

Bottom line no matter how many times the left blame this economy on Trump it does not change the fact that it was China that attacked us with this virus and still Trump gets no credit digging us out of it. Every rational thinking individual knows Trump didn’t cause Covid and so therefore cannot be blamed for taking the actions he did at behest of the medical scientific community to combat it. Unless of course you believe science is only bad when Orange Man follows it?

