https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-antifa-riot-police/2020/10/08/id/991084

Charges against 90% of the protesters arrested during anti-police riots in September were dropped, according to Breitbart.

Those charges include attempted murder, arson and assault. Meanwhile, only 19 of the 213 arrested that month are pending.

Joseph Sipe is wanted for throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers. On September 23, he was arrested on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, arson, possession of a destructive device and rioting. He was released after posting bond. Then, all of his charges were later dismissed.

Portland prosecutors also dismissed over 70% of arrests since May, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The figure is worsened by reports from The Oregonian that more cases have been dismissed than those shown on the tracker.

In fact, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt dismissed most of the charges associated with the protests.

Other dismissed charges include criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, harassment, interfering with a peace officer, escaping from authorities and rioting, according to KOIN

In early September, Breitbart News reported on some of the arrests related to the violent protests where demonstrators tossed firebombs, rocks, and commercial-grade fireworks at police. At the time, authorities arrested 59 individuals with most of them getting released after being cited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

