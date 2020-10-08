https://www.foxnews.com/media/abcs-george-stephanopoulos-accuses-pence-of-mansplaining-harris-gets-rebuked-by-female-panelist
About The Author
Related Posts
TikTok Data Gives Beijing ‘Shapes and Styles of Faces’ Chi-Coms ‘Can’t Get in the Mainland’
September 19, 2020
Wow! Florida Democrat Suggests It’s ‘Open Season’ on Killing Republicans and Trump – Shares Hit List?
August 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy