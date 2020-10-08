https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/actress-amber-tamblyn-calmly-explains-that-late-term-abortion-is-not-a-real-thing-just-something-conservatives-made-up/

Breaking news, everybody. Turns out that late-term abortion is not a real thing.

Just take it from actress and policy expert Amber Tamblyn:

LATE TERM ABORTION IS NOT A REAL THING IT IS A CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL TALKING POINT ALL CAPS SCREAMING — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 8, 2020

Thanks, Amber. We don’t know what we were so upset about. Other than hearing pro-aborts argue that late-term abortion must be legal and even encouraged, we don’t know where conservatives would get the idea that late-term abortion is a thing.

THEN WHY DO ALL THE BABY KILLERS FREAK TF OUT WHEN ANYONE MENTIONS BANNING THEM https://t.co/jCCJHNwXmq — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 8, 2020

Great question.

A lot of liberals and Democrats have voiced their support for late-term abortions (and even infanticide, right, Ralph Northam?) in the name of “reproductive rights” or “women’s health,” but we’re all just imagining it.

According to Planned Parenthood, 1.4% of abortions in the US take place after the 21st week. With hundreds of thousands of abortions per year, that’s thousands of viable children who can feel pain and recognize their mothers voice killed per year. https://t.co/ybOmi8RUD4 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) October 8, 2020

