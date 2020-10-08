https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-know-opinion-court-packing-election-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden and Kamala Harris traveled to Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been dodging questions about their plans to pack the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris got pummeled by Mike Pence Wednesday night when she refused to answer the question about her radical plans to overthrow the Supreme Court with Marxists.

When pressed again on Thursday in Phoenix, Biden said, “You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over.”

In other words, elect Joe Biden to know what he plans on doing as president.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over.” pic.twitter.com/uYEXZHHAp1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

