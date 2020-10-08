https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/andrew-cuomo-attempts-to-justify-his-anti-semitic-covid19-policies-by-grabbing-an-even-bigger-shovel/

A lot of people seem to be under the impression that Andrew Cuomo has a problem with Jews. We’re not sure where they got that idea from, but Cuomo himself would like to set the record straight once and for all:

“You haven’t had a governor who is a greater friend of Israel and the Jewish community,” Cuomo says amid pushback for his new COVID rules pic.twitter.com/8DoGMfjEfN — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) October 8, 2020

Oh, well. In that case, we should really cut the guy some slack.

BS — Conservatalian (@Conservatalian) October 8, 2020

He’s right. Besides David Paterson, Eliot Spitzer, and George Pataki, the Jewish community hasn’t had a greater ally in the Governor’s office since his dad was Governor. https://t.co/zO7YknzXxB — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 8, 2020

He’s literally whipped up New York into blaming Jews for covid. https://t.co/39VmOiTlnt — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 8, 2020

Cuomo is no friend of either. He may not be an enemy, but that is a different story. https://t.co/kuIWFrPVX4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 8, 2020

Speaking of different stories:

When Trump equates Jews in America with Israel, it’s a two day story. https://t.co/F5QrgzFhn3 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 8, 2020

Guess Andrew Cuomo is just special.

First of all, you don’t answer criticism of antisemitic actions by citing support of Israel. First sign you’re in bad faith. This is about Jews who live in Cuomo’s state, not Israel. You know who loves Israel? The alt-right. It’s because they don’t want Jews here. https://t.co/zi7z9AKhZH — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 8, 2020

