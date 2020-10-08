https://www.zerohedge.com/political/another-coup-trump-slams-crazy-nancy-after-speaker-unveils-25th-amendment-panel

During Thursday morning’s weekly press conference, Nancy Pelosi ominously told reporters that she would have more to say about the 25th amendment on Friday morning.

>@mkraju just asked pelosi if it was time to invoke the 25th amendment@SpeakerPelosi said she’ll talk about that tomorrow Stay tuned, i guess? — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 8, 2020

Here’s the video from this morning’s briefing, courtesy of CSPAN.

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

Now, we know what she was talking about. In an email to Congressional reporters, Pelosi advised them of a press briefing that will be held at 1015ET on Friday to introduce a new bill called the Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act.

Pelosi will hold the briefing alongside Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.

New – Pelosi and Raskin to introduce bill creating a commission to review President’s health and fitness for office. This is what she was referring to when she referred to 25th Amendment. She’s having a press conference tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nCXxzyfG16 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2020

The legislation would create a Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office.

The exact function of the commission is unclear, but we suspect that, if it were to pass, the body would be responsible for making recommendations to the administration about whether power should be transferred to the Vice President via either Section 3 or Section 4 of the 25th amendment.

Trump was less than pleased with Pelosi’s comments about the 25th amendment from earlier and slammed “Crazy Nancy” as “the one who should be under observation”.

Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing! https://t.co/7vE0Jvq0dM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

While we await to learn more about the medication, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that this is all part of a ploy by the Dems to try and publicize the timing of Trump’s last negative COVID-19 test, something the White House has been suspiciously tight-lipped about since Trump revealed his status a week ago.

This isn’t the first time the 25th amendment has been bandied about as a tool for removing Trump from office. Back in February 2017, long before impeachment was even a twinkle in Nancy Pelosi’s eye, one Democratic rep discussed the prospect of legally removing Trump via what’s effectively a cabinet-endorsed coup.

