Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently was triggered by Vice President Mike Pence referring to her as “AOC” — the New York congresswoman’s popular nickname — during Pence’s debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) on Wednesday night.

“For the record @Mike_Pence, it’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you,” she tweeted at Pence.

What are the details?

Prior to Ocasio-Cortez’s flare up, Pence noted that Harris was an original co-sponsor of the Green New Deal championed by Ocasio-Cortez when it hit the Senate floor, the New York Post said.

“[The Biden climate plan is] essentially the same plan as you co-sponsored with AOC when [Harris] submitted it in the Senate,” Pence said, according to the paper.

And that apparently got to Ocasio-Cortez, the Post added.

How did folks react?

Given the congresswoman’s post has received over 700,000 likes since it hit Twitter, along with tons of comments, Ocasio-Cortez got her share of kudos for tearing into Pence.

But there were plenty of folks who ripped AOC right back for taking Pence’s reference so personally, including LifeNews, which countered her formal title demand with two words: “former bartender.”

Here are some other reactions:

“That’s VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence, to you,” one observer shot back.

“Tell us all how you make a rum and coke?” another commenter asked.

“Well you sure told him off, Alexandria. Or Sandy. Whatever your name is,” another user noted.

“AOC, it’s really sad seeing a grown woman act like a 3 year old,” another commenter said. “That seems to be your only true talent.”

“I don’t really understand this attitude from politicians. There are few, if any, things that entitle you to demand others call you by a particular title, and being voted into office is definitely not one of them,” another user observed. “Your position does not make you better than anyone else.”

“Your tweet is more proof of the left’s inherent victim mentality. Make no mistake, she didn’t say this because she wanted respect, she said it as a snide remark,” another commenter noted. “She’s addressed as AOC by media, all over the Internet, her own brand… so nice try, but you’re simply wrong.”

“You give women a bad name,” another observer said. “And this is coming from one. We are not snowflakes.”

