https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f806ce04eb99611d5f07c84
“I feel so good!” the president said, in an interview in which he coughed repeatedly and at one point appeared to lose his voice….
WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE A video shows the Chinese worker pulling up the poodle six times after it seemingly refused to jump over a set of hurdles. The park rejected dog abuse accusations….
It’s not just at the presidential level, Democratic Senate candidates are significantly outspending their Republican opponents in key races that will decide who holds the Senate majority coming into 2…
Racial inequality, skyrocketing housing prices and stagnating wages have created a dire problem here and across the nation….
Kamala Harris refused to react to President Donald Trump’s recent insults — which included calling her “this monster” and “communist” — but former Vice President Joe Biden spoke forcefully in defense …