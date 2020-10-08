https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/10/08/at-least-two-of-gretchen-whitmers-kidnapping-conspirators-appear-to-be-anti-trump-anarchists-n1024917

It didn’t take long for the internet to dig up what the FBI didn’t feel was necessary to mention in its complaint about at least one, if not more, of the conspirators indicted in a frightening plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a planned assault at her vacation home.

After the FBI revealed the plot in an indictment on Thursday, Governor Whitmer irresponsibly accused President Trump of stirring up the hatred against her by his support for the Proud Boys. For the record, the Proud Boys, a right-leaning group, was not mentioned in the indictment, no one is stated to be a part of the group, President Trump reportedly didn’t know who the Proud Boys were until the past few days, nor did President Trump give them instructions, as Whitmer claimed in her inflammatory news conference following the news of the indictments.

But now, as they say, the plot thickens. At least two of the six people indicted on Thursday were not right-wing militia members, Trump supporters, or Proud Boys, as Whitmer irresponsibly represented. According to information coming out on Thursday evening, one of the ring leaders of the plot is a leftist insurrectionist anarchist who hates President Trump. Another, Pete Musico, shares the same philosophy.

It makes you wonder what else do we not know about these Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Case Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, and others up on state charges in Michigan.

Producer Robby Starbuck, Reddit, and probably 4Chan went to work to trace back the social media breadcrumbs left behind by the feds, who likely “disappeared” most of the social media footprints of the men who’d been charged.

Starbuck found information on two of the men indicted by the feds who appear to be off-the-reservation anarchists who hate both Trump and Whitmer.

Brandon Caserta was found to have a YouTube channel in which he apparently railed against the Trump administration. In one video obtained by Starbuck, he said “Trump is not your friend dude.” He said that Trump was a “tyrant” and the “enemy.”

Another arrested conspirator, according to Starbuck, Pete Musico, shared Caserta’s anti-government and anti-police beliefs.

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hated President Trump too! “Trump is not your friend dude” He says that Trump is “a tyrant” and describes him as an “enemy”. pic.twitter.com/SgaGOW8cS5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Participating in the government is participating in “slavery,” according to Caserta in one of the videos uncovered by Starbuck. Notice the leftist anarchist symbol in the background of his videos. The anarchist symbol emerges at antifa and Black Lives Matter, Inc™ riots and protests.

More on the ideology of one of the men who was busted by the FBI for a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In this video he poses in front of an anarchist flag to tell people that the Declaration of Independence is an anarchist document. Brandon Caserta is an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/7PgQkYrNIQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Musico’s name does not appear in the federal indictment released Thursday, but several others were arrested and state prosecutors said Musico was among them. They claimed he was a part of a previously unknown anarchist sect.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel identified several members of the militia group “Wolverine Watchmen” and their associates as conspirators in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the government. According to an affidavit filed by Michigan State Police, the “Wolverine Watchmen” are a militia group who have recruited members using Facebook since November 2019. Michigan State Police alleged the group was founded by Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico, who are both facing state charges for their involvement in the .

Caserta was a sometime bike mechanic and obviously part-time anarchist.

A disgusted Starbuck mused, “why did it take me to pull all these videos to give people access to the truth about the ideology these guys have? … Democrats and the media say President @realdonaldtrump inspired these idiots who plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They’re lying. As this key member of the plot makes very clear, he hated Trump too. They’re government and police hating anarchists. Don’t fall for the lies!”

Democrats and the media say President @realDonaldTrump inspired these idiots who plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They’re lying. As this key member of the plot makes very clear, he hated Trump too. They’re government and police hating anarchists. Don’t fall for the lies! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2020

Whitmer claimed that President Trump sent secret verbal signals to the right-wing groups, which resulted in the kidnapping plot. What she didn’t mention was that by claiming these imagined connections, she also gave berth for leftists to continue to commit acts of violence against actual Trump supporters as seen in Portland. She needs to apologize to President Trump and the American people for this slander.

This episode of smearing the Right with these kinds of attacks is reminiscent of the murderous attack on the lightrail train in Portland in 2017 in which two people were murdered and another was attacked by a mad man with a knife. Jeremy Christian’s social media footprint showed the convicted murderer to be a supporter of Bernie Sanders. The media attempted to label him a right-winger because he hated Hillary Clinton.

Sometimes things aren’t always what they seem.

We’ll keep an eye on this case.

