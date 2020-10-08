https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/atheist-group-silences-future-prayers-kentucky-school-district/

(DISRN) – Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has put a stop to students in a Kentucky school district saying prayers during graduation ceremonies. FFRF wrote to the district after being informed by a “concerned citizen,” telling the district that the practice violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion.

The concern came as a result of the Pikeville High School graduation, which included three Christian prayers. There was also a remark made on the “war on the Christian faith.”

Principal Jason Booher’s own son, Harrison, was one of the students who prayed that day.

