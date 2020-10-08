https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-kruiser/2020/10/08/barely-coherent-pelosi-answers-question-about-covid-stimulus-with-25th-amendment-threat-n1023983

I’ll Have Whatever Speaker Pelosi Is Drinking for Breakfast

It’s been just about a week since President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed to the public. Despite being hospitalized for four days the president appears to be handling his illness well and is fully engaged with his job. As my colleague Jim Treacher wrote earlier, even the notoriously vague Dr. Fauci said that the drug Regeneron made “a significant difference in a positive way” on the president’s recovery.

All good news, right?

Apparently not to Granny Boxwine.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi decided to bring up the 25th Amendment for some reason during a press conference Thursday. Here is a refresher on the section of the amendment the Dems love to focus on:

Section 4

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

In response to a question about any sort of COVID relief stimulus package moving forward, Pelosi headed straight for the corner of Incoherent and Tangent, began pointing her finger, and said, “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re gonna be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

Pelosi says at her weekly press conference: “By the way, tomorrow — come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” 25th Amendment lays out succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his duties https://t.co/Sk39EHPIL5 pic.twitter.com/qtnNc3NAD0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

What the…?

It’s impossible to not notice the menacing shift in her voice. Go back and give it another listen if you missed it.

Pelosi shoehorned that response in because she wanted to get that into the media conversation. There is no rational basis for bringing this up right now. Although constitutional, bringing it up in this context is tantamount to advocating for a palace coup. It’s even more unseemly when it’s coming from the woman who is two heartbeats away from being president.

Joe Biden is campaigning on healing divisions in America all the while representing a party whose leadership does nothing but sow division.

The charade is wearisome and, at this point, rather un-American.

Vote wisely.

