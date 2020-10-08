https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bars-open-in-texas/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Executive Order to Open Bars in Qualifying Counties

“Even as more businesses have opened and students return to school, Texans have shown we can contain the spread of COVID-19. “Thanks to Texans following the best health practices, our state is prepared for additional openings, including bars. Working with industry leaders and our team of medical experts, the State of Texas has now developed strategies to safely open bars under certain health protocols. To ensure bars open safely, these openings will be done in conjunction with county officials. County Judges will be able to opt their county into opening bars so long as they assist in enforcing the health protocols. Opening bars does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, and most Texans are still susceptible to the virus. As bars and similar businesses begin to open, we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Continue reading…