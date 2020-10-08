https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/bernie-sanders-foreign-policy-adviser-just-wants-to-live-in-a-country-where-mike-pence-isnt-glad-that-a-known-terrorist-is-dead/

Bernie Sanders’ foreign policy adviser Matt Duss has a dream for America, and what a dream it is:

Let’s have a country where assassinating a foreign government official isn’t something a candidate brags about. — Matt Duss (@mattduss) October 8, 2020

Is that so much to ask??? Mike Pence had the gall to point out that Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of a whole lot of people and that we’re safer without him. Imagine, being glad that “a foreign government official” like Qassem Soleimani is dead!

I found the worst tweet. https://t.co/PT2IgltFpf — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 8, 2020

Of course the Sanders camp mourns Soleimani. https://t.co/YfYfYsY3or — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 8, 2020

A brutal terrorist is a “government official”. https://t.co/a2HFqrQQRv — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) October 8, 2020

Soleimani personally ordered the deaths of my friends. He wasn’t a “Government official” so much as the commander of a state-sponsored terrorist organization but you do you, Matt. https://t.co/VU6Qy0wzgB — 🎃Pedro’sPumpkinSpiceMustache 🇺🇸🎃 (@pedromustache66) October 8, 2020

sometimes I almost forget but I’m kindly reminded about the time soleimani was absolutely obliterated, good times https://t.co/aqIR73O5U5 — yuci (@yucipaloosi) October 8, 2020

Let’s have a country where referring to Qassem Suleimani as a foreign government official isn’t something anyone worth listening to says. https://t.co/uoKDtAiW6x — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 8, 2020

