https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/bernie-sanders-foreign-policy-adviser-just-wants-to-live-in-a-country-where-mike-pence-isnt-glad-that-a-known-terrorist-is-dead/

Bernie Sanders’ foreign policy adviser Matt Duss has a dream for America, and what a dream it is:

Is that so much to ask??? Mike Pence had the gall to point out that Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of a whole lot of people and that we’re safer without him. Imagine, being glad that “a foreign government official” like Qassem Soleimani is dead!

It’s definitely a strong contender.

Of course.

