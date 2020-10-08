https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/08/best-tweets-of-the-2020-vice-presidential-debate/

A week is a long time in politics. Since the presidential debate on September 29, President Trump has contracted the coronavirus, checked into Walter Reed, checked out of Walter Reed, and returned to the White House, saying that he feels great. And Joe Biden went to Grand Rapids. A crazy week.

Which brings us to the vice-presidential debate, the sedate undercard that always leaves everybody saying “these two should be running for president, not the other guys!” Did you watch our weird baseball playoffs instead? I can’t blame you, but don’t worry: you can get all caught up with the best tweets of the night here.

We started with a shot of the socially distanced and silent audience.

can i ask why, if an audience is not allowed to applaud during the debate, there is an audience to begin with? — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 8, 2020

The candidates also kept a considerable distance apart.

Pence being 12 feet apart from Harris is the only reason his wife agreed to this debate. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2020

Away We Go

A lot of people thought we shouldn’t bother watching.

lol if you watch this vp debate you are a politics pervert — Vicente Fox Mulder (@paleomexicano) October 8, 2020

But we dove in anyway. Harris got the evening started by saying the Trump administration is the worst in American history. Which is saying something, given what she thinks of American history.

Harris calls the Trump administration’s response to Covid “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 8, 2020

I guess Buchanan’s failure to avert that whole Civil War thing wasn’t the worst presidential administration failure in U.S. history? 🤔 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 8, 2020

What would she have done differently? Look, don’t worry about it.

45 seconds into the first question and Kamala Harris hasn’t answered the actual question: What would a Biden-Harris Administration do that a Trump-Pence Administration has not? No answer. — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 8, 2020

Harris does not answer what she would do differently on the pandemic but instead outlines coronavirus deaths & attacks Pence for what they knew about COVID in January — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 8, 2020

Harris brought out some tired old lies.

Kamala Harris just lied. President Trump never said that COVID-19 was a hoax. NEVER. What a despicable lie. Snopes: https://t.co/HnIY1g4paK pic.twitter.com/ZgUenberv7 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 8, 2020

Pence set the record straight.

Pence: (very politely) here’s what really happened, you idiots. #VPDebate — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 8, 2020

VP Pence says the Biden campaign’s plan for dealing with covid is “plagiarism” #VPDebate — Kacie Brady (@Kaci3D) October 8, 2020

Pence said they took the doctors’ advice.

Pence now using Dr. Fauci as a shield. Talking about the 2.2 million dead projections. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 8, 2020

While Harris struggled to keep her composure.

These Kamala faces and nonstop interruptions are… not coming off great. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 8, 2020

Harris is debating the pro-lockdown & anti-lockdown position at the same time, — Pete Pischke (@HappyWarriorP) October 8, 2020

On vaccines, Harris tried to have it both ways, but ultimately backed off of her former extreme anti-vaccine-if-Trump-is-pro-vaccine position.

Kamala has significantly cleaned up her vaccine comments. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 8, 2020

It is something for the Democrats to scream TRUST THE SCIENCE and also say DON’T TAKE THE TRUMP VACCINE in the same breath. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) October 8, 2020

Pence said that the Obama administration — including Biden — dropped the ball on swine flu and only avoided a pandemic by luck.

Pence seems to be drawing on this reporting by @natashakorecki, though he’s putting some spin on the ball here https://t.co/QdmkujY473 — Blake News (@blakehounshell) October 8, 2020

Taxing, Fracking, and Court-Packing

It was very much like a normal debate. Combative, but not crazy.

This is at least a real conversation about our future. So far. — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) October 8, 2020

This debate is what politics was like before Trump. I enjoy how calm it is, but a part of me wants Trump to just come in like a wrecking ball. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 8, 2020

They both successfully avoided a question about how old the presidential nominees are, then turned to taxes.

Harris said that they would repeal the Trump tax cuts on day one. Day one!

Kamala Harris just saying Biden will repeal the Trump tax cuts on day one. Same bullshit line Biden has said. How? He can’t do that. — Alison Poole, Tribade Triumphalist 🏳️🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) October 8, 2020

Someone who thinks they can repeal a tax bill on Day One of their Administration needs to watch Schoolhouse Rock again to find out how a bill becomes law… #VPDebate — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) October 8, 2020

Repealing the tax cuts will impose a $2,000 tax increase on a median income family of four. — John Kartch (@johnkartch) October 8, 2020

The Pence pointed out that “repealing tax cuts” equals “raising taxes,” and she was outraged.

Kamala nervously laughing again. She just can’t help herself, it’s a nervous tic. You won’t see Pence laugh once tonight. #VPDebate — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 8, 2020

Harris is bad at this. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) October 8, 2020

Pence also got into the Biden-Harris plans on the economy: more taxes, more regulations, and no fracking. Harris disagreed, while also disagreeing with herself from a few months ago.

Kind of funny to see Kamala Harris emphatically insisting that Joe Biden will not end fracking, when Harris said during her own run, “there’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 8, 2020

Joe Biden has not been “very clear” on ending fracking. He’s been quite contradictory. https://t.co/2gWAUDYx26 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 8, 2020

Yes. Biden wants to ban fracking.pic.twitter.com/gJxhOT3Uok — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 1, 2020

Kamala Harris wants this video of her saying “There is no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” off the internet. Please don’t share this pic.twitter.com/Pm47ttbLvN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2020

I feel bad for the Washington Post because Kamala has repeated like four different Trump points they’ve already debunked and they’ll probably have to mention it. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 8, 2020

The Red Menace

As the jobs versus Green New Deal conversation led into a general discussion of trade, Harris hit Pence on China, claiming he and Trump “lost the trade war”. Pence riposted forcefully.

“Lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it” -Pence 🔥 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 8, 2020

Harris says Trump lost the trade war with China. Pence says Biden never fought it and has been “a cheerleader for Communist China for the last several decades.” — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 8, 2020

Unlike Pence, Harris even refused to concede that China was our adversary.

Imagine refusing to say China is our adversary/enemy. Good Lord, Kamala. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 8, 2020

Reminder: Joe Biden travelled to China and said the U.S. does not object to the One-Child policy https://t.co/EbgbD2fDLn — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 8, 2020

She even mentioned the Chinese premier by name… kind of.

Did she just say “Gigi Ping”? — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) October 8, 2020

it’s always good to be reminded that normal people don’t actually care about China to the degree that politicians can mangle Xi Jinping’s perfectly easy name and nobody cares — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) October 8, 2020

After some more foreign policy talk, the debate turned to the courts. Pence attempted to get a straight answer out of Harris on the $64,000 Question: would the Biden administration pack the courts? As Biden did last week, she attempted to slither out of it.

We’re not getting an answer on court packing — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris ducks Pence’s court-packing question — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence turns moderator and asks Kamala Harris if she would look to add Supreme Court justices if Barrett is nominated. Harris then goes into a history lesson about who should make the nomination for the Supreme Court. Biden and Harris should absolutely answer this question. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 8, 2020

Harris tries to laugh away yet another deliberate non-answer. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 8, 2020

Pence: You want to pack the court.

Harris: ::Awkwardly laughs::

Pence: You want to pack the court.

Harris: Here’s my answer: YOU ARE RACIST.

Pence: So, you want to pack the court. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020

In the end, she never answered the question.

Pence: “I just want the record to show that she never answered the question” about packing the Supreme Court. — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) October 8, 2020

If they won’t say whether they will expand the number of Supreme Court justices, they won’t be able to claim a popular mandate to do so. — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 8, 2020

Buzz buzz buzz

That was a dramatic exchange, but the nation was soon distacted by something even more disgusting than Harris’s refusal to answer a simple question.

Wtf is on Pence’s head pic.twitter.com/HZ8HGyCWRz — Old Hoss Radbourn(e) (@OldHossRadbourn) October 8, 2020

A FLY IS ATTACKING OUR VICE PRESIDENT! — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 8, 2020

*new tenant of Mike Pence’s hair* pic.twitter.com/eFnXzZEeXA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 8, 2020

Everyone chimed in about the fly

“I just wanna …” (sorry, had to) pic.twitter.com/lALWfNML6x — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) October 8, 2020

my lord—a fly. — William Shakespeare (@Wwm_Shakespeare) October 8, 2020

Say what you want about Mike Pence but he’s really good on the fly. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/6CvGpZbj4i — Vincent Marcus (@VincentMarcus) October 8, 2020

Glad they’re both reaching out to flyover country — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2020

At last, it ended.

The Fly is over! I repeat! John Brennan‘s drone-fly is no longer eavesdropping on Mike Pence — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) October 8, 2020

And we got back to Pence threading the neddle between supporting the police and saying Harris put too many people in jail.

Pence just final formed into Tulsi Gabbard — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2020

Wow. Kamala Harris better pray no one actually looks into her record on criminal justice in California. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 8, 2020

The debate closed with some feeling disappointed by both.

This @Jorgensen4POTUS ad is 90 minutes? — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) October 8, 2020

Others thought the candidates showed their true colors.

When Trump got the corona, you just know that Pence prayed for him sincerely every day. If Biden sneezes once, Harris will hold a pillow over his face until he stops moving. — Kyle Sammin (@KyleSammin) October 8, 2020

But the internet will be abuzz with only one thing tommorow:

*Relatively normal debate* WAIT IS THAT A FLY#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/91qXG2Bd5r — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 8, 2020

