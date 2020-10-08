https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/10/08/biden-booster-jane-fonda-covid-is-gods-gift-to-the-left-n1021518

Jane Fonda made a name for herself manning an anti-aircraft gun in a photo-op with the communist North Vietnamese barbarians who beat and tortured our prisoners of war. Otherwise, she would have lived in relative obscurity. Her father was a beloved actor of the 40s and 50s but she was a no-talent actress who appeared in some of the biggest clunkers and flops in Hollywood during the 1960s and 70s.

She was an activist. She was woke before being woke was cool.

Today, she’s even more radical than she was in the 1960s. This is perfectly normal on the left as the radical bar keeps rising every year and members have to adjust their worldview to encompass crazier and crazier ideas.

Fonda, like many on the left, sees opportunity in the present crisis and will not let it go to waste. And if it gets rid of a political opponent, all the better.

Washington Free Beacon:

“I just think that COVID is God’s gift to the Left,” Fonda said. “That’s a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the band-aid off who [Trump] is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.”

Because you couldn’t defeat him by arguing your point of view. The radical left needs help from God to make Trump unpopular enough to lose the election.

Sheesh.

She described the coronavirus pandemic as an “existential crossroads” for humanity to address issues like climate change. “What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we are so lucky, we have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have,” she added.

This kind of thinking is foreign to me and to most on the right. What does climate change have to do with the coronavirus”? That people are scared and can be led around by the nose is a given. Witness the lockdowns and “mask mandates.”

Fonda agrees with that, saying “We can see it now, people who couldn’t see it before, you know, they see it now and we have a chance to harness that anger.”

Manipulating people by frightening and getting them angry instead of using reason and logic to persuade them is the way of dictators and authoritarians. Fonda and her cohorts on the left like Bernie Sanders and AOC believe that with people already acting like sheep being led to the slaughter that they will agree to anything — any indignity, any loss of freedom. And if what they’re proposing has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic, that’s a bonus.

It’s certainly a sobering lesson in exploring the mind of the radical left.

