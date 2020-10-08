https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520156-biden-campaign-sells-out-truth-over-flies-swatter-after-fly-lands-on-pence

The Biden campaign quickly sold out of a “Truth Over Flies” fly swatter it was offering inspired by a viral moment from Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

During the event in Utah on Wednesday night, a fly landed on Vice President Pence as he debated against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.).

The Biden campaign quickly offered for $10 through its website a blue fly swatter, saying it “swats away flies and lies.”

As of Thursday morning, the item was listed as sold out.

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 7, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE also poked fun at the moment, sharing an image of him holding a fly swatter and asking supporters to donate money to help his “campaign fly.”

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020

The Democratic presidential campaign also moved to capitalize on the viral moment, purchasing the website domain for “flywillvote.com,” which reroutes users to the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote” registration website.

Twitter users cheered on the campaign’s rapid-response reaction to the moment.

The #VPDebate just ended and you can buy a “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” from the Biden website pic.twitter.com/AeJR5UVBkf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2020

Kris Jenner works hard but the Biden digital team works harder https://t.co/JoPJ3AtcZB — Lily Herman (@lkherman) October 7, 2020

The fly made a surprise appearance on top of Pence’s head while he was answering a question about racism. The moment, which appeared to last for longer than a minute before the insect departed, quickly began a buzz on Twitter.

There appeared to by a fly on VP Pence’s head for that last answer pic.twitter.com/9o3cWxuWml — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 7, 2020

it’s the fly appearing out of nowhere for me https://t.co/fGpmZ6we8i — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) October 7, 2020

That fly stole the show. Incredible performance. — Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) October 7, 2020

That fly was just vibin up there pic.twitter.com/XfvexBZEbL — adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) October 8, 2020

