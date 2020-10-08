https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/biden-harris-campaign-ignites-controversy-over-conflicting-stance-toward-the-green-new-deal

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Vice President Mike Pence went toe-to-toe on the vice presidential debate stage on Wednesday.

Steven Crowder and the “Louder with Crowder” crew livestreamed the event and offered an evening of live fact-checking and commentary throughout the debate.

In this clip, moderator Susan Page of USA Today asked Harris about the stance a Biden-Harris administration would take regarding the Green New Deal.

“Vice President Biden said he did not support the Green New Deal, but if you look at the Biden-Harris campaign website, it describes the Green New Deal as a ‘crucial framework.’ What exactly would be the stance of a Biden-Harris administration toward the Green New Deal?” the moderator asked.

“I will repeat, and as the American people already know, Joe Biden will not ban fracking,” Harris replied.

Crowder jumped in, reminding his audience of the past when Biden stated he would end fracking. Harris also told her constituents there is “no question” she favors fracking.

Here’s Crowder with more information…

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

