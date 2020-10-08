https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-trouble-china-joe-heading-nevada-shore-support-polls-garbage/

This is how you know you are being lied to and the polls are garbage.

The latest FOX News polls, that have a history of being wildly inaccurate and oversampling Democrats, shows Joe Biden up 11 points in Nevada.

Guess who’s in big trouble? Basement Biden coming to Vegas on Friday. Why? If Dems have Nevada locked down, NO WAY he’d be here so late in game. Nevada must be very much “in play.” And if Nevada is in play, then Biden is in trouble everywhere. Polls are BS fake news. — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) October 8, 2020

So why is China Joe traveling to Nevada? 11 points is a shoo-in, right?

Biden’s battelground travel week Monday: Miami, Florida

Tuesday: Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Thursday: Phoenix (?) Arizona

Friday: Last Vegas, Nevada — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 7, 2020

It’s because, once again, the biased polls are garbage.

As Wayne Allyn Root says, Basement Biden coming to Vegas on Friday. Why? If Dems have Nevada locked down, NO WAY he’d be here so late in game. Nevada must be very much “in play.” And if Nevada is in play, then Biden is in trouble everywhere. Polls are BS fake news.

