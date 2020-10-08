https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-says-hell-disclose-his-opinion-on-court-packing-when-the-election-is-over

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was asked again Thursday to explain whether he is in favor of packing the U.S. Supreme Court with additional justices if he wins the White House and President Donald Trump’s latest nominee is confirmed.

What are the details?

Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) spoke with the press while at the Phoenix airport on their way to campaign events in Arizona. After criticizing Vice President Mike Pence for not answering a particular question during the vice presidential debate the night before, a reporter asked Biden to state is position on court packing as some far-left congressional Democrats have threatened.

The Democrat refused — as he has several times now — to answer the question, telling reporters, “You’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over.”

“Now look,” he continued. “It’s a great question and I don’t blame you for asking it. But you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that, other than — other than — focusing on what’s happening now.”

Both Biden and Harris have repeatedly refused to give their ticket’s position on court-packing. During the vice presidential debate, Pence pressed Harris twice directly to give an answer to the American people and she never did.

Members of the press have expressed perplexity over the pair’s repeated dodges on the issue.

Following Biden’s latest refusal to answer on court-packing, NBC News’ Mike Memoli tweeted, “The most bizarre part of this ongoing saga is the explicit articulation of ‘I won’t say because if I do it’s a story.'”

Last week, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Harris for a “straight answer” on packing the Supreme Court. When she refused that time, she echoed Biden when she replied, “Joe has been really clear: Let’s focus on what is happening right now. Deal with later later. Focus on what is happening right now, which the American people are voting and they should be the ones to decide who will have the next lifetime appointment to the United States Supreme Court.”

She added, “Let’s not get distracted.”

After Harris’ refusal to answer the same question during the debate, Tapper said during a CNN panel that the fact that neither Biden nor Harris will give an answer on court-packing is “significant, and Biden and Harris should answer it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

