Joe Biden on Thursday morning said the quiet part out loud as he was boarding a flight to Phoenix.

Kamala Harris got crushed last night by Mike Pence during the Vice Presidential debate.

It wasn’t even close.

The fake news media was left stunned.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tried to explain away Kamala’s trainwreck debate performance by saying she is a woman.

George Stephanopoulos accused Mike Pence of mansplaining.

But Biden thought Kamala did a great job representing the “Harris-Biden” team.

Biden praised Kamala and told reporters that she looked “very presidential.”

“We don’t know what the president’s going to do; he changes his mind every second,” Joe Biden says of President Trump asserting that he won’t participate in virtual debate. Biden made the comments before his flight to Phoenix for campaign events Thursday. pic.twitter.com/S47cDpfkCX — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2020

