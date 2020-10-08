https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-website-vows-assault-weapons-ban/

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed on his campaign website to ban online gun and ammo sales, limit gun sales, ban “assault weapons,” force gun owners into buybacks or registration, and various other restrictions.

Biden has expressed his anti-gun ideas, but his website spells out the specific measures he intends to take if he wins the election and assumes the presidency, which he describes as “constitutional, common-sense gun safety policies.”

“Biden will enact legislation to once again ban assault weapons,” Biden’s website says. “While working to pass this legislation, Biden will also use his executive authority to ban the importation of assault weapons.”

Read the full story ›

The post Biden website vows 'assault weapons' ban appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

