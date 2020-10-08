https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-youll-know-my-opinion-on-court-packing-when-the-election-is-over/
BIDEN on SUPREME COURT: ‘It’s a Legitimate Question… But I’m Not Going to Answer That!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.22.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden once-again deflected questions from the press regarding his campaign and the impending Supreme Court nomination fight; telling reporters “It’s a legitimate question, but I’m not going to answer that.”
“It’s a legitimate question. But let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question: because it will shift all the focus. That’s what he wants,” Biden told Action 2 News. “He never wants to talk about the issue at hand. He always tries to change the subject.”
Question of the day for Joe Biden
You have repeatedly and emphatically been against court packing for years, so why do you now refuse to answer the question?https://t.co/Xxge1Z0tpt
— Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 22, 2020
Biden continued to baffle millions of Americans on the campaign trail Monday; bizarrely claiming “it’s about time that a State School President sat in the Oval Office.”
“Joe Biden, if elected, will be the first president that didn’t go to an Ivy League school in a long time,” said Biden. “Somehow, that meant I didn’t belong. How could a guy who went to a State School be President?”
“You close the door on me, guess what, I’m going to bust down that door… It’s about time that a State School president sat in the Oval Office. If I’m sitting there, you’re sitting there too,” he added.
Joe Biden: “It’s about time that a state school president sat in the Oval Office.” pic.twitter.com/3P99YGSJMM
— The Hill (@thehill) September 22, 2020
Watch Biden’s strange comments above.
CRUZ: Dems ‘Aren’t Joking,’ Country ‘One Vote Away’ from Losing ‘Fundamental Liberties’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.05.20
Senator Ted Cruz penned an op-ed published by CNN this week outlining the dangers of electing Joe Biden this November; saying Democrats “aren’t joking” when they threaten to pack the Supreme Court.
“The reason American voters picked Trump over Clinton, and the reason they ushered in a Senate majority in 2014 and 2016 and expanded that majority in 2018, is because the constitutional liberties fundamental to our democracy — free speech, religious liberty and the Second Amendment — hang in the balance of the court,” writes Cruz.
We are one vote away from losing our fundamental liberties: https://t.co/OtmYvhjvlP
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2020
CNN contributor calls for Dems’ packing the Supreme Court because, of course.
These people aren’t joking. If the get power, they will use it to do permanent damage to our nation. https://t.co/dEuKgwdqmn
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 4, 2020
“And in a matter of weeks, the result of this presidential election could come down to the court. If the election results are challenged, a four-four court can’t decide anything. We need a full Court on Election Day, given the high likelihood we’re going to see litigation that goes to the court. We need a nine justice Supreme Court that can give a definitive answer for the country,” he adds.
Read his full op-ed here.