BIDEN on SUPREME COURT: ‘It’s a Legitimate Question… But I’m Not Going to Answer That!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.22.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden once-again deflected questions from the press regarding his campaign and the impending Supreme Court nomination fight; telling reporters “It’s a legitimate question, but I’m not going to answer that.”

“It’s a legitimate question. But let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question: because it will shift all the focus. That’s what he wants,” Biden told Action 2 News. “He never wants to talk about the issue at hand. He always tries to change the subject.”

Biden continued to baffle millions of Americans on the campaign trail Monday; bizarrely claiming “it’s about time that a State School President sat in the Oval Office.”

“Joe Biden, if elected, will be the first president that didn’t go to an Ivy League school in a long time,” said Biden. “Somehow, that meant I didn’t belong. How could a guy who went to a State School be President?”

“You close the door on me, guess what, I’m going to bust down that door… It’s about time that a State School president sat in the Oval Office. If I’m sitting there, you’re sitting there too,” he added.

CRUZ: Dems ‘Aren’t Joking,’ Country ‘One Vote Away’ from Losing ‘Fundamental Liberties’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.05.20

Senator Ted Cruz penned an op-ed published by CNN this week outlining the dangers of electing Joe Biden this November; saying Democrats “aren’t joking” when they threaten to pack the Supreme Court.

“The reason American voters picked Trump over Clinton, and the reason they ushered in a Senate majority in 2014 and 2016 and expanded that majority in 2018, is because the constitutional liberties fundamental to our democracy — free speech, religious liberty and the Second Amendment — hang in the balance of the court,” writes Cruz.

“And in a matter of weeks, the result of this presidential election could come down to the court. If the election results are challenged, a four-four court can’t decide anything. We need a full Court on Election Day, given the high likelihood we’re going to see litigation that goes to the court. We need a nine justice Supreme Court that can give a definitive answer for the country,” he adds.

Read his full op-ed here.

