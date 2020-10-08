https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-youll-know-my-opinion-on-court-packing-when-the-election-is-over/

BIDEN on SUPREME COURT: ‘It’s a Legitimate Question… But I’m Not Going to Answer That!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.22.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden once-again deflected questions from the press regarding his campaign and the impending Supreme Court nomination fight; telling reporters “It’s a legitimate question, but I’m not going to answer that.”

“It’s a legitimate question. But let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question: because it will shift all the focus. That’s what he wants,” Biden told Action 2 News. “He never wants to talk about the issue at hand. He always tries to change the subject.”

Question of the day for Joe Biden You have repeatedly and emphatically been against court packing for years, so why do you now refuse to answer the question?https://t.co/Xxge1Z0tpt — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 22, 2020

Biden continued to baffle millions of Americans on the campaign trail Monday; bizarrely claiming “it’s about time that a State School President sat in the Oval Office.”

“Joe Biden, if elected, will be the first president that didn’t go to an Ivy League school in a long time,” said Biden. “Somehow, that meant I didn’t belong. How could a guy who went to a State School be President?”

“You close the door on me, guess what, I’m going to bust down that door… It’s about time that a State School president sat in the Oval Office. If I’m sitting there, you’re sitting there too,” he added.

Joe Biden: “It’s about time that a state school president sat in the Oval Office.” pic.twitter.com/3P99YGSJMM — The Hill (@thehill) September 22, 2020

Watch Biden’s strange comments above.