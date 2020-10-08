https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/big-day-china-joe-campaign-joe-kamala-get-8-supporters-big-az-rally/

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stopped in Arizona on Thursday the day after Mike Pence wiped the floor with the Democrat candidate.

It was another big day for the Biden-Harris team.
At least 8 people were in attendance to see the far left duo.

We have NEVER seen such a lackluster campaign in the history of politics in America.

There numbers are JUST SHOCKING!

