Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stopped in Arizona on Thursday the day after Mike Pence wiped the floor with the Democrat candidate.
It was another big day for the Biden-Harris team.
At least 8 people were in attendance to see the far left duo.
We have NEVER seen such a lackluster campaign in the history of politics in America.
There numbers are JUST SHOCKING!
@KamalaHarris now addressing the group of about 20 early voters spread out inside the Carpenters Local Union. pic.twitter.com/a3YQojwCSt
— Nicole Valdes (@NicoleValdesTV) October 8, 2020
