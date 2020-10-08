https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/bill-kristols-pro-biden-comedy-routine-with-billy-crystal-is-the-saddest-and-dorkiest-thing-i-have-seen-in-a-long-time-video/
Billy Crystal seems like a pretty likable guy.
So what the hell is he doing with someone like Bill Kristol?
This. He’s doing this:
NEW: When Bill met Billy!
It was a pleasure to join the (misspelled!) @BillyCrystal in making the case for Joe Biden. Here’s the video (a 30-sec version will air in FL and elsewhere). Thanks to @robreiner and @PhilRosenthal, and @USJewishDems and @JDAVUSA, for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/pBaCzQUxNS
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 8, 2020
Wow.
Love this. https://t.co/cHX0CamjWq
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 8, 2020
Love it 🤣 https://t.co/bDL1d1Du6D
— NEMESIS IS COMING (@emills28) October 8, 2020
Love it! Thanks 😊
— Barbara T (@floraluna) October 8, 2020
Love to see it 😍 https://t.co/7XSZHcY7p1
— Rodney Hesson 🔩⚾️ (@RoysElectric) October 8, 2020
Why, though? The only funny moment in that video is when Bill Kristol claims that he’s a conservative. We did laugh at that bit. But it wasn’t even supposed to be a joke.
Let’s just say we won’t have what Bill’s having.
— The Grace Gospel (@billywa98051698) October 8, 2020
This is the saddest and dorkiest thing I have seen in a long time. https://t.co/Y3E2Fzw5Hm
— Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) October 8, 2020
Just sit tight … you never know what tomorrow will bring.