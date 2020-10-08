https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/08/bill-kristols-pro-biden-comedy-routine-with-billy-crystal-is-the-saddest-and-dorkiest-thing-i-have-seen-in-a-long-time-video/

Billy Crystal seems like a pretty likable guy.

So what the hell is he doing with someone like Bill Kristol?

This. He’s doing this:

Wow.

Why, though? The only funny moment in that video is when Bill Kristol claims that he’s a conservative. We did laugh at that bit. But it wasn’t even supposed to be a joke.

Let’s just say we won’t have what Bill’s having.

Just sit tight … you never know what tomorrow will bring.

