BLM protestors marched into Wisconsin neighbourhoods on Wednesday and smashed windows of homes and businesses. This after it was announced that charges were not filed against Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa in February.

Julio Rosas from TownHall and videographer Brendan Gutenschwager were on the scene documenting the events.

Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

Police in Wauwatosa deployed tear gas in an attempt to control the riot.

Cole was shot after bringing a gun to the Mayfair Mall. Both Mensah and Cole are black.

The verdict was announced from the steps of the Milwaukee County Safety Building, after the family spent more than an hour meeting with District Attorney John T. Chisholm.

Earlier, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called in the National Guard as the state prepared for civil unrest.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.