https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/bob-dole-suggests-republicans-debate-commission-are-never-trumpers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Republican Senate leader and presidential candidate Bob Dole says he fears none of the Republicans on the Commission on Presidential Debates support President Trump.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan w/ an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine,” Dole tweeted Friday, saying he was concerned that none of them supported Trump.

“A biased Debate Commission is unfair,” he added.

Dole’s tweet comes as President Trump has challenged the commission because of changes to the second debate between Joe Biden and himself. The debate has now been canceled.

Board members of the commission have criticized Trump publicly.

Those on the board include: former GOP Sens. John Danforth (Mo.), Olympia Snowe (Maine), and former presidents, who serve as honorary co-chairs.

Over the weekend, the commission announced that they were going to hold a virtual presidential debate instead of one in person after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House claimed it had not been consulted prior to the commission’s announcement, and hence, as of now, was not going to participate.

Senior Trump campaign aide Jason Miller had said making changes was “purely a move by the Biden camp and their allies in the CPD.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

