https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-black-lives-matter-rioters-looting-milwaukee-videos/

Black Lives Matter rioters looted in Milwaukee on Thursday evening after a black police officer in the state was cleared for shooting a black teenager during an incident in January.

The riots began in Wauwatosa, where the officer-involved shooting occurred. It is approximately ten minutes outside of Milwaukee.

Coffee station toppled inside Speedway as another night of unrest in Wisconsin continues #Wauwatosa #MilwaukeeProtests #AlvinCole #JosephMensah #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/koIwytjCm1

— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 8, 2020

TRENDING: VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: VP Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris — With Pelosi Biographer Susan Page as Moderator — Live-Stream RSBN Video

The rioters, some of whom were brandishing weapons, also smashed windows on homes in a residential neighborhood earlier in the evening.

Livestreamer Brendan Gutenschwager, who is at the scene, tweeted that rioters were throwing rocks at the windows of the homes, while some in the crowd pleaded with them to stop.

The riot is in response to Milwaukee County District Attorney announcing that they will not be charging police officer Joseph Mensah for the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole in January. Both the officer and Cole were black.

“I do not believe that the state could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah,” the district attorney said in a statement.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the evening progresses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

