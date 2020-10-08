https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-gop-representative-gooden-asks-epa-doj-investigate-china-funneling-donations-biden-green-groups/

Why do China Joe and Kamala Harris not address China’s role in COVID, its stealing of intellectual property and its actions to subvert our election?

Lance Gooden, U.S. Congressman for Texas’s 5th Congressional District, shared on Twitter moments ago:

The letter is here (p.1)

(p.2)

Others have chimed in with the obvious:

