Why do China Joe and Kamala Harris not address China’s role in COVID, its stealing of intellectual property and its actions to subvert our election?

Lance Gooden, U.S. Congressman for Texas’s 5th Congressional District, shared on Twitter moments ago:

Have you wondered why Biden/Harris REFUSE to condemn China? We have reason to believe the #CCP is FUNNELING $ to Biden’s campaign through “green” groups. I’m asking the @EPA to work with the DOJ & investigate this foreign election interference! Read more below: pic.twitter.com/nk7PuqImfu — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) October 8, 2020

The letter is here (p.1)

(p.2)

Others have chimed in with the obvious:

The real reason @JoeBiden and Kamala Harris support the Green New Deal and want to ban fracking is because it would be a big pay day for their biggest supporters, the Chinese Communist Party! This is a bombshell letter from @Lancegooden. Hope the DOJ moves quickly on this! https://t.co/hnVT83TPOM — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 8, 2020

