Steve Scully, the moderator of the second scheduled presidential debate that was set for October 15 in Miami. That was until the debate commission changed it from an in person to virtual town hall Thursday morning which prompted President Trump to cancel in protest of the unannounced change.

On Thursday night Steve Scully tweeted publicly a question to Trump-hater Anthony Scaramucci, asking, “Should I respond to Trump?”

Scully served as an intern to Biden years ago but still maintains a relationship with him. Scully also worked for Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA).

@Scaramucci should I respond to trump. — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) October 9, 2020

Scaramucci, who turned on Trump after a disastrous ten day stint at the White House in 2017, replied saying, “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.”

Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down. https://t.co/cMphfQJELL — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 9, 2020

Scully was seeking advice after Trump called him a “Never Trumper.”

Earlier tonight Trump called Scully (who is supposed to moderate next week’s debate) a “Never Trumper” https://t.co/VDAWOERQWI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2020

Scully has not commented further, raising the question of if he meant the tweet to be a private direct message.

Uhh was this supposed to be a DM? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ali says #JoeBidenIsSick (@ali) October 9, 2020

In 2016, Scully posted family photos from an event with Biden at the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

Biden Beach Bash ’16 pic.twitter.com/t1B5Lv0zbk — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

