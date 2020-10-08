https://cnsnews.com/index.php/blog/michael-w-chapman/catholic-bishop-abortion-death-dismemberment-evil

In a tweet that links to an article about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s support for abortion without restrictions, Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland, head of the diocese of Tyler, Texas, said that abortion is not “health care” and that killing a child in the womb by “dismemberment” is “evil.”

“We must speak against the fallacy that abortion is about a woman’s health care,” said the bishop. “Interrupting the natural process of pregnancy is actually a threat to a woman’s health.”

We must speak against the fallacy that abortion is about a woman’s health care. Interrupting the natural process of pregnancy is actually a threat to a woman’s health. And to speak of the murder of the child in her womb, death by dismemberment is evil! https://t.co/Bs0QdwolwF — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) October 7, 2020

“And to speak of the murder of the child in her womb, death by dismemberment is evil!” he added.

In his Oct. 6 tweet, Bishop Strickland linked to a Catholic News Agency (CNA) article entitled “Biden doubles down on abortion law pledge.”

The article explained that Biden, even though a Catholic, supports abortion and plans to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn that 1973 ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

“Speaking at an outdoor town hall event airing on NBC Monday, Biden was asked what he would do to protect ‘reproductive health rights’ should Judge Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed to the Supreme Court,” reported the CNA.

“Number one, we don’t know exactly what [Barrett] will do, although the expectation is that she may very well move to overrule Roe, and what the only thing–the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land,” said Biden. “That’s what I would do.”

“After decades of reservations about unrestricted abortion and Roe v. Wade, which he originally said went ‘too far,’ Biden committed during the 2019 Democratic primary contest to enshrining the full extent of the decision into law,” reported the CNA.

“Despite the Church’s absolute condemnation of abortion as the taking of an innocent human life, Biden has frequently touched upon his Catholic faith throughout his campaign, including a series of recent spots on Catholic radio stations,” said the news article.

