Remarks made by Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate that were critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, appeared to be censored in China.

The debate between Pence and challenger Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was broadcast in China on U.S. broadcaster CNN, which, according to AAP, can only be viewed in Chinese homes where foreigners live, in international hotels, or by certain authorities or academic institutions.

A portion of the debate—around 30 seconds long—was abruptly cut off as Pence began to criticize the Chinese regime, saying “China is to blame.” He was referring to the CCP virus pandemic that has infected more than 7.5 million Americans—including President Donald Trump—and killed more than 211,000.

First to report the incident was Nathan VanderKlippe, Globe and Mail’s Beijing correspondent, who shared two images of his television screen, with one showing a test image reading: “No signal, please stand by.”

“China censored Pence’s comments on China,” VanderKlippe wrote. “Signal returned when Harris began talking again.”

The interrupted portion of the debate include remarks from Pence echoing the Trump administration’s line that the Chinese communist regime’s coverup and mismanagement is to blame for the global pandemic.

“China is to blame for the coronavirus and President Trump is not happy about it,” Pence said. “China and the World Health Organization did not play straight with the American people, they did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February.”

The broadcast of Wednesday night’s debate resumed when the topic debate changed.

In a similar incident in September, BBC’s China correspondent Stephen McDonnell said the broadcaster’s coverage was censored on multiple occasions, including once when he was set to talk about the U.S. government bans on imports from five of China’s entities accused of using ethnic Uyghurs as forced labor.

“When censors pull @BBCWorld’s TV feed in #China (as they just did during coverage of a #HongKong court case) this is what now comes up on the screen instead of just black. ‘No signal’? Looks like attempted deception to me, implying a technical difficulty rather than censorship,” McDonnell wrote.

While censorship in China has tightened under President Xi Jinping, questions of transparency around the current outbreak are especially sensitive after Beijing’s cover-up of the extent of the 2003 SARS epidemic fuelled suspicion and mistrust, and led to official calls for openness this time around.

Content from U.S. channels is regularly blocked by Chinese censors if critical of the communist regime.

Responding to the censoring, Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for Trump’s re-election campaign posted on Twitter: “China censored Mike Pence, but let their people hear Kamala Harris. What’s that tell you?”

Reuters contributed to this report.

