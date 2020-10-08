https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-censored-mike-pences-truth-bomb-photo-of-the-day/
China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95
— Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020
Beijing censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Kamala began talking again.
HERE’S THE SEGMENT — ‘China is to blame for the Coronavirus’
Bill Hemmer picked up the story this afternoon