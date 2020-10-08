https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-censored-mike-pences-truth-bomb-photo-of-the-day/

October 8, 2020

Beijing censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Kamala began talking again.

HERE’S THE SEGMENT — ‘China is to blame for the Coronavirus’

Bill Hemmer picked up the story this afternoon

