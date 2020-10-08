https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/China-CNN-debate-VPPence/2020/10/08/id/991048

When Vice President Mike Pence blasted China for its coronavirus response during Wednesday’s debate, China cut off its feed from CNN, the Washington Examiner reports.

“China is to blame,” Pence said before the debate coverage was replaced with a message that read “No signal — please stand by.”

The outlet reports that the broadcast started back up once the debate moved on to another topic.

Nathan VanderKlippe, the Globe and Mail’s Beijing correspondent, tweeted a video of the alleged technical difficulty.

“What it looks like when China censors a vice presidential debate after a question about China is asked — and then lifts the blackout when conversation appears set to move on,” he said as he showed the TV screen.

Pence slammed China and the World Health Organization’s coronavirus response.

“They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February,” he said.

CNN is not widely available in China. It can only be accessed in international hotels or homes where foreigners live. According to the Washington Examiner, CNN regularly cuts off any coverage portraying China in a negative light.

