During last night’s debate, Chinese censors cut CNN’s feed just as Vice President Mike Pence blamed China for unleashing the coronavirus on the world:
The CNN feed in China the moment debate turned to China. pic.twitter.com/GuhqTDaEda
— Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020
The feed came back as soon as Sen. Kamala Harris started speaking:
China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95
— Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020
Here’s the moment it happened:
What it looks like when China censors a vice-presidential debate after a question about China is asked – and then lifts the blackout when conversation appears set to move on. pic.twitter.com/JgV5yEq7JU
— Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020
Touchy, touchy:
“China is to blame for the coronavirus and President Trump is not happy about it,” says @VP.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 8, 2020
Maybe they let Sen. Harris’ comments through because of the nice things she said about the communist nation?
Allies hold in higher esteem Xi Jinping than @realDonaldTrump “because of a failure of this administration,” says @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/Sl117HhhZC
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 8, 2020
More from Sen. Harris:
With @realDonaldTrump, “he has betrayed our friends…and embraced dictators around the world,” according to @KamalaHarris.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 8, 2020
“Kamala failed the question so badly”:
Kamala failed the question so badly.
She should totally call out China’s human rights record and explain why Biden and she will form a much stronger force domestically and internationally to stop China’s aggression and lead US as a country truly defending freedom and democracy. https://t.co/O8AW1gB0ss
— 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) October 8, 2020
China didn’t seem to think her answer was that bad:
You mean the part where she talked glowingly about how popular Xi is in some Pew poll? https://t.co/nZdgtAwGJt
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 8, 2020
“What’s that tell you?”
China censored Mike Pence, but let their people hear Kamala Harris.
What’s that tell you? https://t.co/B7EHD4I6Df
— Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 8, 2020
Yes, it does:
speaks volumes https://t.co/t7zVLusGAg
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 8, 2020
And boom:
China wants @JoeBiden https://t.co/jc2jIozwhk
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 8, 2020
The Trump campaign should make this into an ad:
They should make this into an ad. https://t.co/GsktegmriK
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020
