During last night’s debate, Chinese censors cut CNN’s feed just as Vice President Mike Pence blamed China for unleashing the coronavirus on the world:

The CNN feed in China the moment debate turned to China. pic.twitter.com/GuhqTDaEda — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

The feed came back as soon as Sen. Kamala Harris started speaking:

China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95 — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

Here’s the moment it happened:

What it looks like when China censors a vice-presidential debate after a question about China is asked – and then lifts the blackout when conversation appears set to move on. pic.twitter.com/JgV5yEq7JU — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

“China is to blame for the coronavirus and President Trump is not happy about it,” says @VP. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 8, 2020

Maybe they let Sen. Harris’ comments through because of the nice things she said about the communist nation?

Allies hold in higher esteem Xi Jinping than @realDonaldTrump “because of a failure of this administration,” says @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/Sl117HhhZC — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 8, 2020

More from Sen. Harris:

With @realDonaldTrump, “he has betrayed our friends…and embraced dictators around the world,” according to @KamalaHarris. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 8, 2020

“Kamala failed the question so badly”:

Kamala failed the question so badly. She should totally call out China’s human rights record and explain why Biden and she will form a much stronger force domestically and internationally to stop China’s aggression and lead US as a country truly defending freedom and democracy. https://t.co/O8AW1gB0ss — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) October 8, 2020

China didn’t seem to think her answer was that bad:

You mean the part where she talked glowingly about how popular Xi is in some Pew poll? https://t.co/nZdgtAwGJt — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 8, 2020

China censored Mike Pence, but let their people hear Kamala Harris. What’s that tell you? https://t.co/B7EHD4I6Df — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 8, 2020

They should make this into an ad. https://t.co/GsktegmriK — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020

