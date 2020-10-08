https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/08/chinese-censors-cut-the-cnn-feed-of-the-debate-just-as-mike-pence-blamed-china-for-covid-19/

During last night’s debate, Chinese censors cut CNN’s feed just as Vice President Mike Pence blamed China for unleashing the coronavirus on the world:

The feed came back as soon as Sen. Kamala Harris started speaking:

Here’s the moment it happened:

Touchy, touchy:

Maybe they let Sen. Harris’ comments through because of the nice things she said about the communist nation?

More from Sen. Harris:

“Kamala failed the question so badly”:

China didn’t seem to think her answer was that bad:

“What’s that tell you?”

Yes, it does:

And boom:

The Trump campaign should make this into an ad:

***

