https://bigleaguepolitics.com/chinese-whistleblower-claims-covid-19-is-unrestricted-bioweapon-releases-paper-detailing-large-scale-organized-scientific-fraud/

Chinese whistleblower Li-Meng Yan, formerly a virologist with the World Health Organization (WHO) reference lab who was forced to vacate her position at the University of Hong Kong under duress, is putting herself and her family in great peril to share the truth about COVID-19’s origins.

She has co-authored an academic paper detailing how there has been “large-scale organized scientific fraud” amidst the cover-up of COVID-19 being a bioweapon created by the Chinese government.

“We used biological evidence and in-depth analyses to show that SARS-CoV-2 must be a laboratory product, which was created by using a template virus (ZC45/ZXC21) owned by military research laboratories under the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government,” reads the paper.

Trending: MORE VOTER FRAUD: USPS Worker in New Jersey Charged for Mail Tampering, Dumping Election Ballots

The paper explains how the virus can be produced by scientists “in approximately six months using a template virus owned by a laboratory of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).” The paper claims that the global cover-up to hide the origins of the coronavirus has resulted in “damages…made both to the reputation of the scientific community and to the well-being of the global community.”

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Additionally, the paper details how the RaTG13 virus was manmade by Chinese scientists as well. It notes how the Chinese destroyed the evidence of RaTG13 in order to hide their highly unethical viral research from the unsuspecting public.

The paper notes that the virus is a terrifying bioweapon despite its relatively low rates of lethality in those affected. The difficulty to trace and contain the virus makes it the perfect bioweapon to cripple and ruin societies.

“In addition, the transmissibility, morbidity, and mortality of SARS-CoV-2 also resulted in panic in the global community, disruption of social orders, and decimation of the world’s economy. The range and destructive power of SARS-CoV-2 are both unprecedented,” the paper states.

“Clearly,SARS-CoV-2 not only meets but also surpasses the standards of a traditional bioweapon. Therefore, it should be defined as an Unrestricted Bioweapon,” the paper continues.

Big League Politics reported in August when Li-Meng went public with her findings that COVID-19 originated as a Chinese bioweapon:

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a former virology specialist for the Hong Kong’s School of Public Health forced to flee to the US to protect her safety, has claimed that COVID-19 was “created in a military lab” as a possible bioweapon. Li-Meng told the Taiwan News Agency Lude Press that she “had clearly assessed that the virus came from a Chinese Communist Party military lab” and the “Wuhan wet market was just used as a decoy.” She claims she went to her superiors to report this knowledge, she was laughed off and ignored. She believed that if she went to the high levels of the Communist Party, her life could be in danger. Many scientists who were the early whistleblowers about the COVID-19 pandemic were silenced or mysteriously disappeared by the ruthless Chinese government. “I knew that once I spoke up, I could disappear at any time, just like all the brave protesters in Hong Kong,” she said. “I could disappear at any time. Even my name would no longer exist.” Even though she understood “what kinds of things the Chinese government would do” by growing up under communist tyranny, Li-Meng still never would have guessed “how low [the CCP] would stoop.” She hopes that her claims about COVID-19’s origin will accelerate “the outside world’s understanding of the regime and helping the Chinese people to overthrow it.” “The China government refused to let overseas experts, including ones in Hong Kong, do research in China. So I turned to my friends to get more information,” Li-Meng said. Li-Meng said that the Hong Kong School of Public Health initially told her to continue her investigation but later told her to “keep silent and be careful.” They released a statement confirming that Li-Meng is no longer employed at the university but would not give any further details.

COVID-19 could be the cruelest hoax in world history. The number of influential, powerful interests conspiring to keep the truth from being widely understood by the public is simply staggering.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

