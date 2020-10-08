https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/08/chris-hayes-2018-debunks-chris-hayes-2020-on-the-winning-issue-of-climate-change/
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said during last night’s debate that “Democrats have *still* not internalized that climate change is a genuinely winning issue” and “It’s kinda maddening”:
Democrats have *still* not internalized that climate change is a genuinely winning issue. It’s kinda maddening.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 8, 2020
But if climate change is such a “winning issue,” why is the subject a “palpable ratings killer,” even for his own liberal viewership? From 2018:
almost without exception. every single time we’ve covered it’s been a palpable ratings killer. so the incentives are not great.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 24, 2018
Face facts, libs: It’s just not that important to voters:
I can’t think of many – or any, right now — elections where refusing to scaremonger about climate change hurt a candidate. During the Obama years, climate change was one of the least important topic to voters. https://t.co/wUqk8WjrPl
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020
And it’s rich to hear libs talk about the end of the world while they fly around in private jets and such:
I mean, people say they think the world is going to end etc. But their actions say something else.
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 8, 2020
***