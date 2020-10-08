https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/christie-coronavirus-murphy/2020/10/08/id/991103

Ex-New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie, on his sixth day of hospitalization for treatment of COVID-19, is ”the quintessential Jersey fighter,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Christie’s exact condition has not been made public, but he’s not on a ventilator and is in good spirits, NJ Advance Media reported, citing unnamed sources.

Christie, 58, who has a history of asthma and has struggled with his weight, hasn’t tweeted since Saturday, when he checked into Morristown Medical Center complaining of mild symptoms, the news outlet noted.

Murphy, who succeeded Republican Christie in 2018, said he ”exchanged notes” with Christie Wednesday night.

”I shot him a note, as I had done a couple of days earlier, just to say that we’re here for him,” Murphy said Thursday, NJ Advance Media reported. ”He was very gracious in his reply. And he remains in our prayers.

”He is a fighter, let there be no doubt about it,” Murphy added. ”He’s the quintessential Jersey fighter. We’re all with him in thoughts, prayers, and we’re here to do whatever we can for him.”

Christie’s stay is currently slightly longer than an average COVID-19 hospitalization, the news outlet reported.

Five days is the median length of hospital stays for coronavirus patients outside of China, according to an analysis published last month in BMC Medicine.

