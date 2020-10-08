https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/08/classic-charlotte-clymer-defends-kamala-harris-claiming-certain-men-dont-like-women-in-power-trips-spectacularly-over-tulsi-gabbard/

The fact Charlotte Clymer thinks no other woman could have done a better job than the train wreck of a performance Kamala Harris put up last night during the debate says a whole lot about how ‘she’ sees women in general, and it ain’t good.

Like, at all.

Kamala got her arse handed to her by A WOMAN during a debate … it’s like Charlotte completely forgot about Tulsi Gabbard.

Tulsi absolutely nuked Kamala.

It was one of the more enjoyable moments of the short-lived Democratic primary.

Right?

So glad.

Full transparency, we can’t find too many tweets telling Charles … sorry, Charlotte … how stupid the tweet is because she blocks people.

A lot.

She blocked this editor back when she was still he.

Just sayin’.

The fact they are going this route tells us everything we need to know.

Pence owned that debate and Kamala is still the same unlikable Kamala from the primary.

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

OWNED! Ted Cruz makes a mockery of Al Franken and his ‘I Hate Ted Cruz’ glass in just 1 BRUTALLY honest (hilarious) tweet

‘Your take insults us all’: Mark Ruffalo’s attempt at ‘rescuing’ Kamala Harris after VP Debate even pisses off the Left

‘Good Lord the HATRED!’ Megyn Kelly calls OUT Leftist, female pundits for making straight-up SEXIST digs at VP Pence

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...