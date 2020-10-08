https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/conviction-back-hunter-bidens-business-partner/

A conviction handed down by a federal court for a previous business partner of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been restored by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were involved in a variety of business schemes over the years, including a corporation that got a payment of $3.5 million from Elena Baturina, the billionaire wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

This came at a time when Joe Biden was vice president, and raised concerns because of the possible ramifications of such massive payments.

There also still remain questions about Hunter Biden’s payments from Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which was under investigation for corruption when it was paying him hundreds of thousands of dollars to be on its board and his father was threatening Ukrainians that they fire the prosecutor or he’d withhold American aid.

The restored conviction against Archer involved events in which Hunter Biden apparently was not involved.

Just the News reported the appeals court overturned a lower court’s decision to give Archer a new trial.

The report said, “Hunter Biden was not charged in the scheme, but Biden’s name was reportedly ‘invoked at various stages of the fraud as a selling point in transactions.'”

Archer’s indictment was in early 2018, where he was accused of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud over a bond scheme involving Native American tribes.

He was found guilty, but he asked for a new trial, which was granted.

Then the 2nd Circuit’s ruling canceled the new trial and reinstated the conviction, and a sentencing hearing was ordered.

“Because the weight of the evidence presented at trial did not preponderate heavily against the jury’s verdict, we find that the district court abused its discretion in vacating the judgment and granting a new trial. Accordingly, the decision of the district court is REVERSED, and the jury verdict is reinstated. The case is REMANDED to the district court for sentencing,” the appeals judges said.

The report explained, “Financial records made public during Archer’s 2018 trial revealed large sums of Chinese and Ukrainian money flowing into Archer’s and Biden’s accounts via a Morgan Stanley account for an entity called Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC (RSB). For example, the RSB financial records revealed that Ukraine’s largest gas company, Burisma Holdings, funneled millions to Archer and Biden in 2014 and 2015. According to Archer’s bank statement, Burisma paid at least $166,666.66 (twin payments of $83,333.33) into Biden and Archer’s joint account each month between May 2014 and October 2015.”

Also revealed was that the government-owned Bank of China sent more than $100,000 to the company, and more money came from a Kazakh businessman.

The result was an investigation in the U.S. Senate that “slammed the Bidens and their associates for apparent conflicts of interest.”

A report from the Senate warned that there also were Suspicious Activity Reports generated because of the transfers of money.

Many of those issues remain a concern to officials in Washington.

